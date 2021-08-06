Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,686 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $118.44 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

USPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

