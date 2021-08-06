Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.20. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 31,773 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$231.37 million and a PE ratio of -333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

