Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 91,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,733. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and have sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.