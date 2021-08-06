Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.30. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $419.27 million, a PE ratio of 254.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.