Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €31.54 ($37.11).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting €28.90 ($34.00). 1,024,286 shares of the company were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.79.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

