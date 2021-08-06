Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $488.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $519.00 to $488.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.58.

Shares of ROKU traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.54. The company had a trading volume of 205,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 524.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.68. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $143.21 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roku by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

