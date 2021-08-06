OTA Financial Group L.P. Has $341,000 Stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $13,824,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,346. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

