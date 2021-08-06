OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.23% of East Stone Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 964,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 111,938 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 2,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,797. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

