OTA Financial Group L.P. Invests $949,000 in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Trebia Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned about 0.15% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,113,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,382,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,192,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 399,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,396 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 15,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,237. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

