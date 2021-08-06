OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 179,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000. Alussa Energy Acquisition makes up approximately 2.0% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 534,675 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

Alussa Energy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 256,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,219. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Profile

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.