CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. cut its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CIT Group by 121.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CIT Group by 1,116.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

NYSE CIT traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $52.93. 20,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.55. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

