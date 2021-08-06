Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,928. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.