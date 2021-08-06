Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,628. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.20 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.33.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

