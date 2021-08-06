Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 50,117 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 million, a PE ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

