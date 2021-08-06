Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $181.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices is benefiting from strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions. Further growing power design wins are major positives. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth in the company’s communication business. Furthermore, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem remains a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. Further, slowdown in global auto sales is a concern. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.54.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,025. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

