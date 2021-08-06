ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$38.00 and last traded at C$37.30, with a volume of 56852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATA shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target (up from C$37.00) on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.8684727 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.