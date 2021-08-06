Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), Zacks reports.

Shares of TSE PIF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.75.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure to C$28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.