Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), Zacks reports.
Shares of TSE PIF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,632. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.