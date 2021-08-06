Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OCPNY stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 16,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63. Olympus has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.