Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 7.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 10,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 449,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

A number of analysts have commented on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.35.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

