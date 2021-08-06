ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.