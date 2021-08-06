Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.82. The stock had a trading volume of 132,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.