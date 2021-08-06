Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 59,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 430,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,420. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

