Howland Capital Management LLC Has $23.85 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.01. The stock had a trading volume of 32,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,176. The company has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $154.68 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

