PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. 1,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.