Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

ENI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 1,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.30, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

