Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66.

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.06. 248,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,862. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

