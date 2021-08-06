Usca Ria LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,913,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,452,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,210,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.38. 42,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,685,938. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

