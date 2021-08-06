Usca Ria LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Usca Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. 226,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,437,511. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.