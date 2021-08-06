Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $147,374,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,310. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $351.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

