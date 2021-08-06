Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 52,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

