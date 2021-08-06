YOUengine (YOUC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00872229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00096464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042136 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YOUCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.