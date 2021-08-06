Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 2,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,224. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.69. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.