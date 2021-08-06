Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $138.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $139.15.

