Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 6,172 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 454,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 158,060 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.60. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,255. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

