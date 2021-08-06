Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Health Catalyst makes up about 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. 3,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,963. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

