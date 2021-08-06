Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardiovascular Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.85. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 target price on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

