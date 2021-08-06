Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.13.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $15,997,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $12,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $9,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,343,000 after purchasing an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 330,712 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.