TD Securities Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$58.00

Aug 6th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

