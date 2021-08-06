TD Securities Increases Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$58.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $40.00. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

