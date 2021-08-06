Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.42.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,831. Cigna has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

