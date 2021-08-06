Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,805. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

