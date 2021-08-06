Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $33.13. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,805. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $487.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.
Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.