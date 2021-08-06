Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Quidel alerts:

QDEL stock traded down $18.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,221. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. Quidel has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.13.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after buying an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $112,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.