DA Davidson Trims Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price to $120.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.78.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. 1,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,814. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.08. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.