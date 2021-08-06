Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON:STB traded up GBX 47.50 ($0.62) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,375 ($17.96). 12,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,109. The stock has a market capitalization of £256.27 million and a P/E ratio of 15.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.50. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

