Savills (LON:SVS) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

Shares of SVS stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,200 ($15.68). 220,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Savills has a 12-month low of GBX 748.50 ($9.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

