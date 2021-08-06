adToken Reaches One Day Volume of $757.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. adToken has a total market capitalization of $315,990.53 and approximately $757.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00016533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.00875968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00096677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00042174 BTC.

About adToken

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

