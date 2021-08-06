Zacks: Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 590,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.34. 24,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,588. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.51. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

