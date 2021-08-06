Analyzing Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) & WNS (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get WNS alerts:

99.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WNS and Repay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Repay 0 1 7 0 2.88

WNS presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Repay has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Repay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than WNS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.44 $102.62 million $2.16 37.95 Repay $155.04 million 14.21 -$105.60 million $0.39 62.38

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. WNS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54% Repay -28.90% 4.80% 2.48%

Risk and Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats Repay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.