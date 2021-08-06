Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.26, Zacks reports.

Shares of Algoma Central stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.39. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.61. The company has a market cap of C$600.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

