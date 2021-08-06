iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.95. 40,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,839. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

