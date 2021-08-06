Brokerages Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) PT at $20.00

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,294. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

